Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,872. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $68.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 5,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $28,875,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after buying an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

