Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

JBHT traded up $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.95. The stock had a trading volume of 344,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,666. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

