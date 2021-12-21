Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Momentive Global posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23. Momentive Global has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

