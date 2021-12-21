Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.86 Billion

Brokerages predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.89 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $6.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $49.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,652 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

