Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 779.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.