Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.14. Yelp reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 517,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.39. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.