Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

