Zacks: Analysts Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ANIP. Truist Securities began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,926. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

