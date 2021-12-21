Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $555.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.