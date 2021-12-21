Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post sales of $305.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.46 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.39. 14,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,222. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,862 shares of company stock worth $6,497,560. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

