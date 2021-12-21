Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.17 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post sales of $305.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.46 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.39. 14,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,222. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,862 shares of company stock worth $6,497,560. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.