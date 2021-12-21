Zacks: Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $311.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.80 million. Envestnet reported sales of $263.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NYSE:ENV traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,610. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 175.96 and a beta of 1.24. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 115.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Envestnet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 210,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after buying an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

