Zacks: Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $670,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.17. 952,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,992. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $229.52 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

