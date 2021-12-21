Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report sales of $100.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.54 million to $106.49 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $361.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $364.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $517.35 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 282,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,336. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

