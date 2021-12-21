Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.

CRMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. 43,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,610. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.65.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

