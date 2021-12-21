Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 115,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,682. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.