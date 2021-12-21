Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

