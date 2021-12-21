Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report $43.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.01 billion and the lowest is $42.53 billion. Chevron reported sales of $25.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $155.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.48 billion to $159.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $167.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.88 billion to $189.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

CVX traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.47. 11,209,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,582,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

