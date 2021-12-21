Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $162.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $163.07 million. Employers reported sales of $191.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $651.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 83,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Employers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Employers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

