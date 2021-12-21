Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. 284,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

