Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,235. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

