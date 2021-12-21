Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce sales of $452.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.00 million and the highest is $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $5.10 on Friday, reaching $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,377. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

