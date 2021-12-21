Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.63.

Wix.com stock traded up $13.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.76. 1,095,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $133.00 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.