Zacks Investment Research Lowers DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Hold

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of DCGO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 286,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,831. DocGo has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

About DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

