Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Buy

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,371.50.

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.