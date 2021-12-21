Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.57, but opened at $79.64. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,057 shares of company stock worth $13,387,819. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

