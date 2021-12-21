Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.