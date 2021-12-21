Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.
In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
