ZKSwap Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $80.39 million and $4.35 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.98 or 0.08214505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.83 or 1.00048571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

