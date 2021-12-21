ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $135,023.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00051858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.21 or 0.08167860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,390.74 or 1.00098253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00072159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 86,281,740 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

