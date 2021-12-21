ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $489,236.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

