-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

