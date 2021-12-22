-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

