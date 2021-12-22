-$0.30 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

CUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.48. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

