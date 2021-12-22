-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FREY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 640,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.12. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

