-$1.06 EPS Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,030. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 246,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 139,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

