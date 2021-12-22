$1.52 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.57. South State reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,077,000 after buying an additional 118,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of South State by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of South State by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. 268,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.68. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

