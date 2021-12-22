$1.52 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.57. South State reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,077,000 after buying an additional 118,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of South State by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of South State by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. 268,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.68. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.