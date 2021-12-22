$1.81 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce $1.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the highest is $2.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after buying an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 7,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,694. The firm has a market cap of $917.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

