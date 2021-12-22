$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

UFPI stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. 283,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $93.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.