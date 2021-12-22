$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

UFPI stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. 283,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $93.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

