$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.78. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $85.08. 22,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,651. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,678.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

