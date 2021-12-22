11,319 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Acquired by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

