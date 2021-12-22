$190.15 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

