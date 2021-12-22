1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average of $188.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.