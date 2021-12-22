1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QUS opened at $127.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $130.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.