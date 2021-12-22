$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

KLA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $410.36. 24,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,099. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.