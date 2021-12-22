$253.13 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $253.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the lowest is $250.79 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $145.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $919.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

ROLL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.77. 79,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

