33,146 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

