$397.20 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $397.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.40 million and the highest is $399.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 58.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.70. 10,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

