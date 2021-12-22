$41.38 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $41.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.08 million and the highest is $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 182,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,938. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $774.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

