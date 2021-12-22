440 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in McKesson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $236.09 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

