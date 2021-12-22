4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

