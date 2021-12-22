4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

